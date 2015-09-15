Rachel McAdams' younger brother is really, really handsome

It appears that good looks run in the family! Rachel McAdams was accompanied to a party by a good-looking guy — who just happened to be her younger brother, Daniel McAdams.

Rachel's brother was her date at a party celebrating her new film, Spotlight, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. While the True Detective star wore a sheer Valentino dress with floral embellishments, her brother wore a simple black pinstripe suit.

Daniel and Rachel McAdams Photo: Getty Images

The pair, who also have a sister, Kayleen, are close — they even shared an old Victorian house together in Toronto. "We each have our own kitchen and bathroom. It's how married people should live!" she said back in 2012. Daniel has also attended the Toronto International Film Festival with his big sis back in 2007 for her film Married Life.

All three siblings also worked alongside each other at a local McDonalds in London, Ontario, as teens. In May, the Canadian-born star played maid of honor for Kayleen, who is an L.A.-based makeup artist. The 36-year-old dabbed at her teary eyes with a tissue as her little sis married Evan Turner in an outdoor ceremony in Muskoka, Canada.

Actors from left: Brian d'Arcy James, Liev Schreiber, Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, John Slattery and Michael Keaton at the premiere Photo: Getty Images

Rachel co-stars in Spotlight with Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Liev Schreiber. The drama is about the Boston Globe's 'Spotlight' team, the oldest continuously operating newspaper investigative unit in the U.S. The film tells the story of the team's investigation of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.

She plays Sacha Pfeiffer in the film and the journalist talked about how Rachel studied every detail of her life and personality to play her on the big screen. "She wanted to know everything: what I ate, how I grew up, the jewelry I wore, what I thought,” Sacha told the audience at the film's premiere on Monday. "I found out today in an interview that sometimes when we were together, she would try to drop behind me to capture my gait exactly."

Spotlight is set for release on November 6. Watch the trailer below: