Kate Bosworth on why her signature is tattooed on Michael Polish's arm

Kate Bosworth's director husband commemorated their love in ink. On Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress showcased her husband Michael Polish's tattoo on her Instagram. "My signature on the inside of my husbands left arm, so that when he crosses it over his chest, it protects his heart #tattoostories" she captioned the black and white photo of her man's arm.

Kate and Michael have been married since 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Kate and Michael, 44, are still very much in the honeymoon phase. The couple tied the knot in 2013 during their ranch-style wedding at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Montana. In March, the 90 Minutes in Heaven star opened up about falling in love with the man of her dreams to Marie Claire UK.

My signature on the inside of my husbands left arm, so that when he crosses it over his chest, it protects his heart. #tattoostories A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Sep 16, 2015 at 10:38am PDT

"It hit me at about a million miles an hour – I almost fell off my chair," she shared with the magazine. "They always say, ‘you know when you know’, and I had found that quite frustrating my whole life. I thought, yeah, but how do you really know? But it’s true, he walked in and it hit me like nothing I’d ever felt before."

In the beginning of the summer, Kate posted a special message of her husband and "best friend" on her Instagram. " A behind the scenes moment with my husband & director of #AMNESIAC|| Michael is my muse, my mentor, my lover & my best friend. Our most favorite thing in life is to create together. (And on days off-drink whiskey) #mcm#AMNESIAC#Aug14," she captioned the sweet image of her and her husband taking a picture in the mirror.

Kate currently stars alongside Hayden Christensen in Michael's latest film 90 Minutes in Heaven.