Christie Brinkley and John Mellencamp heat up NYC for date night

New couple alert! Supermodel Christie Brinkley and musician John Mellencamp spent some quality time together in New York City this week. The 61-year-old model and the 63-year-old rockstar enjoyed dinner together on Monday evening at hotspot The Bowery Hotel.



Christie, once married to music icon Billy Joel, has been spending time with rocker John Photo: Getty Images

Before being linked to her new beau, Christie was in a relationship with ex-husband Peter Cook, who she divorced in 2008. John's last public relationship was with actress Meg Ryan; they split in August after three years of dating.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Christie admits that she has felt "invisible" to the men in her age group. "It seems like during this period that most of the guys [I'm dating] are like 38, 39, 42, like that sort of age group," she shared. "It's funny because I think that at that age they have nothing to prove. They're very confident and do just what they want to do. [With] men my age, I feel quite invisible to them."



John was most recently linked to actress Meg Ryan Photo: Getty Images

Looks like she doesn't have to worry about that anymore. On Wednesday, the supermodel and the "Jack and Diane" singer were spotted sharing a car after John's performance of "Night Life" with Willie Nelson on The Late Show with new host Stephen Colbert.

John isn't the only man Christie has been seen around NYC with recently. Last week, Christie and her aspiring actor son Jack Brinkley Cook were seen taking in some of the the matches at the US Open.