Taylor Swift and her girl squad have earned over $100 million

It pays to be a part of Taylor Swift's crew! The singer and her supermodel BFFs, which consists of Martha Hunt, Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner, who was recently crowned one of the highest-earning supermodels, are bringing in the big bucks. According to Forbes, the 25-year-old "Bad Blood" singer and her friends raked in a combined $104.5 million between June 2014 and June 2015, making the squad the highest paid public friend group.

Taylor featured her squad in her "Bad Blood" music video Photo: Getty Images

Taylor is the highest paid of her group as she brought in an estimated income of $80 million, with her live shows, endorsements with Keds, Diet Coke and Sony, as well as selling 3.6 million copies of her smash album 1989. Following suit are Kendall and Cara, who has an income of $9 million, despite her transition from the catwalk to the big screen. Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Lily Aldridge are all close to their girlfriends with estimated earnings totaling over a million dollars each.

It pays to be in Taylor's squad Photo: Getty Images

The blonde beauty has been keeping her friends close as she travels for her "1989" tour. Gigi, Lily, Cara have all surprised guests in different cities, which means so much to the singer. She told Esquire in 2014, “What does seem possible and easy and comfortable is having this entire league of incredible girlfriends that I have."

Taylor's crew isn't only raking high in the money department. They are also the queens of social media as well. Queen T leads the pack with a whopping 46.7 million Instagram followers, followed by Kendall Jenner, who is ahead of her supermodel pose with a total of 36.8 million followers on the social media site.