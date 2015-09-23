Amy Schumer, Serena Williams and Yoko Ono are Pirelli’s 2016 calendar girls

Amy Schumer has joined a host of powerful women that will be featured in Pirelli’s 2016 calendar. The funny lady was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz for the upcoming project.

In previous years, the calendar has earned a reputation for its use of racy photos, but it seems this year, it will take a different stance that will instead celebrate strong and powerful women. Serena Williams, Yoko Ono, Patti Smith and Tavi Gevinson have also been selected as inspirational women.

Photo: Annie Leibovitz studio

Talking about the project, Annie Leibovitz said: "I started to think about the roles that women play, women who have achieved something. I wanted to make a classic set of portraits."

She continued: "I thought that the women should look strong but natural, and I decided to keep it a very simple exercise of shooting in the studio. This calendar is so completely different. It is a departure. The idea was not to have any pretense in these pictures and be very straightforward."

Photo: Annie Leibovitz studio

As well as being shot by one of the world’s most famous photographers, this week Amy also added Emmy winner to her long list of achievements. On Sunday evening, the 34-year-old picked up the Emmy award for the Best Variety Sketch Series for Inside Amy Schumer.

Congratulating her new friend on her award, actress Jennifer Lawrence sent the Trainwreck star balloons that filled her hotel room. The next day Amy posted the hilarious picture on her Instagram alongside the caption. "Don’t ever tell Jennifer L your room number."

It seems Amy is on an unstoppable roll at the moment as it has been said that she has landed herself an $8-10 Million book deal. It is thought that the book will feature stories from her childhood to getting her start in comedy as well as including tidbits about her family.