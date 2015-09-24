Kourtney Kardashian's new revelation: 'Being alone can lead to growth'

Kourtney Kardashian is quite alright flying solo. In a new tweet to her 16 million followers, she shared: "Being alone & actually sitting with our own thoughts can lead to such growth and realizations that are rare in our everyday busy lives."

Kris Jenner’s oldest daughter, who split from boyfriend Scott Disick earlier this summer after he was spotted with ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli, has been enjoying nature and some downtime with friends in Montana. The 36-year-old has been documenting the trip with several fun photos of the group going for hikes, clay shooting and enjoying the beautiful views with a glass of wine.

Taking an I'm on a really high bridge selfie. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 22, 2015 at 12:11pm PDT

Since splitting from the father of her three children, Mason 5, Penelope 3, Reign 10 months, Kourtney has thrown herself into work and getting back to her slim post baby body. The Kardashian family has provided a strong pillar of support for Kourtney, and publicly she is coping well, even while hitting New York Fashion Week with her sisters.

She has also not shown any signs of reconciling with her 32-year-old ex. Earlier this month, she also tweeted the Bible verse: “Proverbs 4:23 ‘Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life.’”

In the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, like everything else in their lives, her and Scott's split will be front and center. In a newly released clip, Kourtney is seen breaking down in tears and sobbing. “I have worked so hard to keep this family together” she says through the tears.

Kourtney has been spending quality time with her sisters Photo: Getty Images

Matriarch Kris Jenner still has hopes that the pair will get back together. Talking to Access Hollywood she said: “My wish is that, you know. They work it out and figure it out and we’ll see what happens. Scott is like my son. He came over yesterday. He was on his way to see the kids. He’s a great dad. They’ve got to figure things out.”

WATCH THE CLIP FROM THE UPCOMING KUWTK BELOW