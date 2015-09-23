Avril Lavigne gives update on battle with Lyme disease: 'Don't give up'

Avril Lavigne's battle with Lyme disease continues, but the singer is determined to remain upbeat, even months after her diagnosis.

Avril Lavigne Photo: Getty Images

"This journey continues," she captioned an Instagram pic on Tuesday, September 22, that showed her at the doctor's office getting another checkup. "Just reach up, don't give up until you've touch the sky ….. We were all meant to fly …."

The singer also posted a photo that showed her arm alongside 13 vials of blood. "On my way to good health," she captioned the pic, adding the hashtags #TakingCareOfMyself and #F---LymeDisease.

This journey continues ..... Just reach up, don't give up until you've touch the sky ..... We were all meant to fly .... #DrOfficePhotoShoot @Hurley @amusesociety A photo posted by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Sep 22, 2015 at 2:37pm PDT

The health update came three weeks after she announced her split from husband of two years Chad Kroeger.

"It is with heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today," she wrote in an Instagram post on September 2. "Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments. We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other. To all our family, friends and fans, thank you sincerely for the support."

The "Complicated" singer, 30, and the Nickelback rocker tied the knot in a black-themed ceremony in a French chateau in July 2013. Avril was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley.

The Canadian singer revealed in April that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease after months of feeling lethargic and lightheaded.

"I felt like I couldn't breathe, I couldn't talk and I couldn't move," she told PEOPLE earlier this year. "I thought I was dying."

The singer was bedridden for five months but has slowly regained her strength, and had recovered enough from the tick-borne illness to join Taylor Swift on stage during a stop of the Grammy winner's 1989 tour in San Diego, California, at the end of August.

The singer also shared the news this month that she's been cast as Snow White in the upcoming animated film Charming, alongside Demi Lovato and Ashley Tisdale.