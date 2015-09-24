Jennifer Lopez's Instagram look-alike: Meet Jessica Burciaga

Who's who? Gorgeous Jessica Burciaga has caused fans to do a double take with her Instagram shots in which she looks the spitting image of Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Instagram/@jlo/@jessicaburciaga
The model's snaps show her striking resemblance to the star, attracting over 1.4 million followers and thousands of comments that she "looks like J.Lo". Photo: Instagram/@jlo/@jessicaburciaga
The California native not only looks very much like the 46-year-old singer, but she also has a similar taste in fashion. Photo: Instagram/@jlo/@jessicaburciaga
Jessica started modeling in 2005 and has since then been featured in Playboy and Stuff magazine. Photo: Instagram/@jlo/@jessicaburciaga
The 32-year-old model also runs her own women's clothing store called Sailor and Saint. Photo: Instagram/@jlo/@jessicaburciaga
