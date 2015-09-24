Glenn Close divorces husband of 9 years David Shaw

Glenn Close and her husband David Shaw have divorced after nine years of marriage. The actress' spokeswoman confirmed to the New York Post's Page Six that the couple had split, adding that their marriage officially ended over the summer.

The 68-year-old star wed biotech entrepreneur David in a small private ceremony in Maine, where they lived together, in 2006.

A spokesperson confirmed the couple's split Photo: Getty Images



"Glenn and David have been telling friends over the summer they are divorcing, and he'll remain living in Maine while Glenn moves back to New York full-time," a source told Page Six. "They've been separated for some time, and things are amicable between them."

David was Glenn's third husband; the Fatal Attraction star was married to Cabot Wade from 1969-1971 and went on to tie the knot with businessman James Marlas in 1984. The couple parted ways in 1987, with Glenn going on to welcome daughter Annie Starke with producer John Starke in 1988.





David, a biotech entrepreneur, is Glenn's third husband Photo: Getty Images

Glenn will be able to take her mind off her marital split with her still highly successful acting career. The Oscar nominee is set to start filming Wilde Wedding with former co-star John Malkovich this month, and will reprise her role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on stage in London in April 2016.