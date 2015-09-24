Ivanka Trump pregnant with baby number three: see her announcement

Here comes number three! Ivanka Trump announced on Thursday that she is expecting her third child with her husband Jared Kushner. With the help of her two children Arabella, 4, and Joseph, 1, the 33-year-old shared the news in the cutest way.

In a clip posted on her Facebook, they were featured sitting together as they made the announcement. "Baby 1," shouted Arabella as she held up the number 1, which was followed by little Joseph shouting "Baby 2," with the help of his mommy, before she officially made the "Baby 3" announcement.

Photo: Nathan Kraxberger

In an official message on her site, the businesswoman expressed her excitement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to share the news with you that I am expecting," she wrote. "#TeamIvanka helped me put together a little video to announce baby number three (which you can watch on Facebook), and we wound up having such a fun time in the five hilarious minutes that we were filming, that I had to share the moments that didn't make the cut."

Ivanka shared that Arabella and Joseph have already decided if they want a brother or sister adding: "Arabella and Joseph are both incredibly excited to have a new sibling on the way (of course, Arabella desperately wants a baby girl, and Joseph hopes it's a boy!), and I wanted them to join me in making the announcement."

It is a busy time in the Trump empire. Ivanka's father Donald is campaigning for the 2016 presidential election, and Ivanka is nonstop with her own line of work. However, she ensures that family comes first. "I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have a career that I am deeply passionate about, but, at the end of the day, it's my family that is at the center of my life – and to be adding another baby to our family is a tremendous blessing," she continued on her site. "Jared and I are so thankful, and so excited!"

