Oprah Winfrey sends Viola Davis Jay Z's $450 champagne for Emmy win

Winning an Emmy is great, winning one then receiving a gift from Oprah Winfrey is even better! On Thursday, Viola Davis stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat about making history at Sunday night's award show and receiving the gift of all gifts.

"Oprah does everything big," the 50-year-old actress shares. "She sends big cases of champagne." And not just any champagne! The talk show queen gifted Viola with Jay Z's $450 Armand de Brignac bottle.

In addition to the bubbly, she sent the How to Get Away with Murder star flowers. Viola continues: "Those flowers took two double doors, our front doors we had to open them to get those flowers in, and I love it. I love being on the receiving end of her big gifts."

Sunday night's award for Best Actress in a Drama Series was historic. "I did want to mark the fact that it was the first African American to win in the lead actress category," she explains about her moving speech. "So I love that Harriet Tubman quote, I thought it was so progressive."

While Kerry Washington and others in the audience were enamored by her, Viola's husband Julius was a bit apprehensive about the reference: "I started it and my husband said afterwards: 'V I didn’t know where you were going with that. I really didn’t. When you were saying those white women with their arms stretched out over the line I was like what is she doing?'"

Viola and the cast of How To Get Away With Murder make their return to Shondaland tonight on ABC at 9pm.

