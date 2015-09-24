Kanye West still serious about 2020: 'World can be helped through design'

Kanye West is still serious about running for office in the year 2020! During an interview with Vanity Fair, the 38-year-old rapper shared that he still intends on putting his name on the bid in the next five years, after announcing his plan to run for president at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kanye announced that he will run for president in 2020 Photo: Getty Images

"Oh definitely," he replied when asked if he still had plans on running for president though he admits he has a little more growing up to do before he heats up the campaign trail. "I sit in clubs and I’m like, 'Wow, I’ve got five years before I go and run for office and I’ve got a lot of research to do,'" he said. "I’ve got a lot of growing up to do."

Since announcing, the feedback hasn't been mainly negative. “Especially from the six years of this misconception or the six years I went through of ‘We don’t like Kanye.’ And then as soon as I said that, it was like, ‘Wait a second, we would really be into that, because actually if you think about it, he’s extremely thoughtful," the Yeezy designer said. "'Every time he’s ever gotten in trouble, he was really jumping in front of a bullet for someone else. He’s probably the most honest celebrity that we have.’ I didn’t approach that because I thought it would be fun. It wasn’t like, Oh, let’s go rent some jet skis in Hawaii. No, the exact opposite.”

Kanye with his first lady Kim Kardashian Photo: Getty Images

If elected, the Kanye antics won't stop as he will still be a rock star. "It’s fun. I’ll never not be one I guess, but there’ll be a point where I become my mother’s child," he explained. "With all the things I’ve done that people would consider to be accomplishments, what’s the point where I become the person that Donda and Raymond West raised? My parents’ child."

Kanye has a family of his own now. He and wife Kim Kardashian, 34, have a daughter North, 2, and are anticipating the arrival of their son in December.

The "Touch the Sky" rapper also admitted that creativity is the key to being successful in office. "I have to stay creative. The whole point is to have someone [in office] that’s creative, that’s around amazing creatives," he continued in the interview. "This is my theory: I think the world can be helped through design, so it’s very important that I stay around creative, forward thinkers. It’s very important that I continue to design, to be in practice of trying to make the best decisions possible."