Robert Pattinson is glad 'Twilight' mania has died down: 'It drove me crazy'

Sure, it made him a star, but the Twilight movie series also made it hard for Robert Pattinson to do the everyday things that most people take for granted like walk out his front door and go grocery shopping.

"I had people sitting outside my house every single day, and it drove me crazy," Robert said in the new issue of British music magazine NME.

Robert Pattinson Photo: Getty Images

It's been three years since the final film in the Twilight series was released, and the fan frenzy has died down, much to Robert's relief. "I didn't go into a supermarket for about six years. But now I can go in and chat to the guy who's working there about his kids, or where he's going on holiday, and not be thinking, 'Is he gonna sell me out?' I just don't have to think about that stuff anymore," he explained.

The 29-year-old, who split with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart in 2012 after she cheated on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, has also moved on in his private life – he has been with FKA twigs for several months, a singer whom he describes as an "amazing artist."

FKA twigs and Robert Pattinson Photo: Getty Images

But their relationship has led to online bullying by some racist fans. "What I don't get is why?" he said. "I think it's because most normal people are not commenters – I've never met anyone who's left a comment on anything. "It’s just demons who live in basements."

He tries to avoid reading things written about him online, but admits he does Google himself now and then. "I go through periods where I don't do it at all and feel glorious! Then I'll fall back into this pit," he continued. "It really does affect you, and it all comes from some moron sitting on a comment board. It's always that person who's needling away at you, who you either want to destroy, or convince them to love you."