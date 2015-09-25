Kylie Jenner clarifies Tyga calling her his fiancée to Kim Kardashian

Protective older sister Kim Krdashian grilled Kylie Jenner on Thursday over rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend Tyga. The 18-year-old had sparked engagement rumors earlier in the week when she shared a video of the rapper talking about his "fiancée," leaving even Kylie's family questioning her relationship status.

"Wait, so I had some questions I wanted to ask you. It's about rumors," Kim told Kylie in a video shared on the teenager's site. "Why did Tyga call you his fiancée? I was like dying to know."

Kim quizzed Kylie over engagement rumors Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

However Kylie insisted that Tyga has not popped the question, explaining that he was simply poking fun at another video he had seen on Instagram. "He was making fun of an Instagram he posted 30 minutes before," Kylie said. "He knew there was this guy on Instagram who was like, 'I don't like nobody. I just play with my fiancée and my little dog."

Kim then discussed rumors that her youngest sister had "dethroned" her in the popularity stakes, before adding: "I love it, I need some time off."

Kylie Jenner and Tyga sparked engagement rumors earlier this week Photo: Getty Images

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that she wants Kylie to follow in her footsteps in the future. She continued: "You guys, I give her all the tricks. She is like so deserving. If I want to share my clothes, my tips, my glam squad it is to King Kylie."

Kim will soon get the "time off" she wants when she welcomes her second child with husband Kanye West in December. Despite being seven months pregnant with a baby boy the mom-to-be shows no signs of slowing down. Earlier in the month, she attended several New York Fashion Week events with her siblings and continues to film the latest installment of her reality TV show.