Caitlyn Jenner is legally a woman, judge approves request

She's already had a name-changing ceremony with friends, but now it's official: Caitlyn Jenner can legally be declared a woman. A judge approved Caitlyn's request for a name and gender change in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, September 25.

Photo: Getty Images

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jenner formally requested to be called "Caitlyn Marie Jenner" instead of "William Bruce Jenner." The filing also stated that Caitlyn requested that information including her medical history be sealed. Caitlyn, 65, was not present at the hearing on Friday, according to TMZ.

The former Olympian transitioned from male to female earlier this year, undergoing facial feminization surgery and getting breast implants and adopting the name Caitlyn. She made the announcement about her change in an honest and emotional interview with Diane Sawyer in April and then debuted her new look and name on the cover of Vanity Fair in July. Her new life was also chronicled in the E! docuseries I Am Cait.

Photo: Instagram/@CaitlynJenner

Kendall Jenner discussed her father's transition in an interview with WWD last week, admitting that "it's an adjustment," but Caitlyn is the same person. "My dad is my dad, but he's not there physically anymore," the 19-year-old model said. "She lets me call her Dad – that's the last little piece of dad I've got."

One person who might not be ready to call Caitlyn by her new legal name is her ex, Kris Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she refers to her former husband of more than 20 years by her last name — Jenner. "I just thought she would be a little bit different," Kris said of getting to know her ex-husband's new identity. "Bruce had a distinct personality and, you know, had definite characteristics. And Caitlyn has some different ones, I feel."