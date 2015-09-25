Zoe Saldana's post-pregnancy realness: 'Everything hurts, feels uncomfortable' By Alex Cramer

It’s been almost a year since Zoe Saldana gave birth to twin boys Bowie and Cy and formed the most adorable family in Hollywood with her husband Marco Perego, 36. The actress has been adjusting nicely to motherhood often showcasing her boys on social media.

“I guess I was surrounded by way too many moms who are always like, ‘Oh, I got it so hard.’ And my sister was always like, ’It's a piece of cake. It's super awesome,’” she told HELLO! at Verizon’s Go90 launch party in Beverly Hills. “So I stuck with her, and it’s fun.”

What isn’t fun is losing the baby weight. For the glam 37-year-old, who just returned after three months away with her small brood filming Star Trek 3 in Vancouver, she hasn’t felt the pressure to quickly get back in shape like so many women do, especially in Hollywood. “I feel bad for those women that get super desperate and want to bounce back three months after having a baby,” she shared. “And it's more like breastfeed, stay home, sleep. Your kid is only three months old. Like what are you going to the gym for?”

Zoe has continued to be an inspiration sharing these thoughts to her fans. “I definitely took a break, and I trusted that my body was going to bounce back when it was ready,” she said. “I never wanted to push myself.”

The native New Yorker continued: “I've witnessed, throughout the years that I've been in this business, women that hide in a cave and they don't come out until they're a size zero. And that is a very misleading message to send out to women, especially when women here in Los Angeles are the skinniest women out there.”

The Avatar star looked flawless walking the carpet in Maiyet, a white sweater worn over a gorgeous dress with strappy gold heels. However, getting dolled up these days is not what it used to be. “It hurts to be in heels still,” she admitted. “There's something that happens to your body hormonally, and it's not just the weight you acquire, but it's also your nerves, your muscles. So everything hurts and feels uncomfortable.”

Just because she looked poised and elegant at the party, doesn’t mean that everything is so easy when dealing with two teething infants at home. “We have a tribe,” she said that included her two sisters Cisely and Mariel, who were attending the event with her. “Whenever we're overwhelmed – and when you have twins, you get overwhelmed quite easily and really quickly – you send out an SOS, man. And they will cancel. They will find a nanny for their kids.”

From the looks of it, Zoe wouldn’t have it any other way. Star Trek Beyond has a summer 2016 release date.