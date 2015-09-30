Celebrity week in photos: Ciara in Milan to Kerry Washington in NYC

We were officially in Pope mania this week as Pope Francis traveled from the Vatican to Washington D.C., New York City and Philadelphia. Also in Manhattan, Queen Rania hung with Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham and Salma Hayek. Several other world leaders and celebrities ventured to discuss several important causes including gender equality and poverty as the United Nations General Assembly opened for session.

Also this week, the cast of Scream Queens kicked off the start of the fall TV season. Lo Bosworth put away the sandals and put on her toasty Uggs, and the cast of High-Rise took over the San Sebastian film festival and more.

CLICK PHOTO FOR THE FULL GALLERY



