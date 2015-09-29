Tom Hanks gives an update on wife Rita Wilson's breast cancer fight

Five months ago, actress Rita Wilson shared the difficult and personal news that she had undergone a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery after being diagonosed with breast cancer. Thankfully, the 58-year-old was recently given the all-clear, now her husband Tom Hanks has given another update, confirming that her health is "fantastic".

"She took on not only the crisis, but also the issues of women's cancers in a way that I thought was extremely brave and beautiful," the Oscar-winner told Extra. "I'm glad we're not in high school, because I wouldn't have had the courage to talk to her in the hallway! I am a lucky man."

"I am a lucky man," he says of being married to Rita for almost three decades Photo: Getty Images

Tom and Rita have been very happily married for 27 years now. Asked what advice he would give to others on maintaining a successful relationship, the Saving Mr Banks actor replied: "Don't be stupid. I think that anybody that gets married is partaking in an act of bravery."



On the subject of weddings, 59-year-old Tom also opened up about his most recent role: officiating at Girls actress Allison Williams' marriage to Ricky Van Deen in Wyoming earlier this month.



In the same interview he confirms he officiated at Girls' star Allison Williams' recent wedding Photo: Instagram/@aw

"Well, here's what I did – I studied the ministry for over $35," the star said. "And if you want to call me Right Reverend Tom Hanks, I think you should." He then joked: "I'm for rent. If you can afford the honorarium, I'll be there for ya!" Both Tom and Rita both attended Allison and Ricky's star-studded wedding – Rita plays Allison's on-screen mom in the hit HBO series.