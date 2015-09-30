Jennifer Garner stuns on first red carpet appearance since Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Garner looked stunning for her first red carpet appearance since announcing that she and husband of 10 years, Ben Affleck were divorcing. The mother-of-three made her way to the Baby2Baby charity dinner held at the Chanel Robertson boutique in L.A. on Tuesday night.

The newly single actress opted for loose curls to accompany a form fitting black paneled dress, satin black pumps and a matching clutch for the benefit that aids impoverished children. She was joined by other celebrity moms including former The O.C. star Rachel Bilson, displaying a slim post baby-bod, American Crime Story actress Selma Blair and Channing Tatum's wife Jenna Dewan Tatum.

Jennifer Garner looked stunning Photo: WireImage

Since announcing their divorce in June, actors Ben and Jennifer have been seen spending family days together with their three children Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and 3 year-old Samuel in Atlanta, where the 43-year-old actress was filming her latest project Miracles from Heaven, and in their hometown Los Angeles.

Since announcing their split the couple have been spotted several times together Photo: Getty Images

It has been reported in People that the former couple, "are working together and are keeping it amicable…they have been working on [it] for over a year – and they continue to be a strong unit."