Kate Winslet talks failed marriages, turning 40 and her movie star status

She's won an Oscar, and Emmy and three Golden Globe awards, but Kate Winslet doesn't like being called a movie star. "I've always been so uncomfortable with that," she admits in the new issue of WSJ. Magazine. "I just don't feel like one, and I don't live like one, either – not the way I imagine a proper movie star living."

Kate Winslet Photo: Getty Images

The Steve Jobs star lives in a country house outside of London with her husband Ned RocknRoll (he legally changed his name from Edward Smith in 2008), their son, Bear, 2, and her two children from previous marriages, Mia, 14, and Joe, 11. Most mornings Kate is up at 6 a.m., cooking breakfast and getting the kids ready for school.

Unlike some stars who travel to film sets around the world without their kids, when Kate is working, her family comes with her. "I don't leave anyone behind," she says. "That's just not the way it goes."

While she's open about her hectic family life, she's less forthcoming when it comes to her divorces. Her first marriage to Jim Therapleton ended when she was just 26, and she split from second husband, director Sam Mendes, in 2010.

"I know lots of people who are not in the public eye who have gone through several marriages, I really do, and it’s just those are the cards that life dealt me. I didn’t plan on it being that way," she says. "It hasn't been easy, you know."

She continued to explain why those marriages ended: "No one really knows what has happened in my life. No one really knows why my first marriage didn't last; no one knows why my second didn't. And I'm proud of those silences."

Kate will next star in Steve Jobs Photo: WSJ. Magazine

Kate turns 40 on October 5, and she is embracing this new phase in her life. "I have not wasted a second," she says. "Good god, have I made the most of those 40 years."

After rocketing to worldwide fame as Leonardo DiCaprio's love interest in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, the actress became known as someone who wasn't afraid to strip down if the role called for it, but now the mom of three says those days are over. "I don't think I can get away with it now," she admits. "I've never had a body double – that would feel like lying. So I am probably done."

She says that after three pregnancies "there are thing that will never go back, but in terms of physically feeling back and healthy, I do."

She also says that those feelings of insecurity that she had in her 20s about her body are long gone. "Now I view my physical self as an instrument that I have to keep going because I’m a mother," she says. "And I have to be as healthy as I can for those three people who need me — more than I need for myself to be in a f---ing nude scene."