Star maps: The top 5 celebrity Instagram stars headed for world domination

Instagram started out as a way for ordinary people to share photos and network, but it didn't take long for celebrities to realize the potential of reaching out to their fans directly just by snapping a candid photo. Now, as the wildly-popular social media platform celebrates turning 5 in October, the global audience that the top celebrity Instagram users have is pretty staggering.

Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner and Jessica Alba were among the first stars to start using the app, but it is Taylor Swift that has been crowned Queen of Instagram after collecting more than 48.7 million followers and surpassing Kim Kardashian in August.

Look at it this way: The top five most popular accounts combined have 231.5 million followers, which equates to more than 70 percent of the entire population of the United States. Kim Kardashian alone has the same amount of followers as the entire population of two major European countries, Poland and Austria!

To commemorate Instagram’s milestone anniversary, HELLO! had some fun comparing the amount of followers of the top five celebrities with the population of countries around the world.

CLICK ON THE PICTURE BELOW TO SEE ALL THE MAPS