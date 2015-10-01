Jennifer Lawrence says President Trump would be 'the end of the world'

We can safely predict that Jennifer Lawrence will not be voting for Donald Trump if he wins the Republican nomination for President of the United States.

Jennifer Lawrence Photo: Getty Images

The Hunger Games star slammed the real estate mogul while promoting the final installment of the hit franchise, Mockingjay — Part 2 , in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world," the Oscar winner said.

Her co-star Josh Hutcherson also criticized the Republican front-runner, telling EW that "it's a publicity stunt. It can't be real."

Jennifer, 25, agreed, suggesting Trump's run for the White House "might just be for entertainment," adding that it might also be Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's "brilliant idea."

The former Apprentice star has stirred up controversy since he announced his candidacy with headline-making comments about Mexicans, immigration and women, and he has been publicly criticized by Latinas including Shakira, America Ferrera and Eva Longoria, among others.

Donald Trump Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer, who plays Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games series, apparently regards Trump with the same amount of affection that her hard-fighting character has for the ruthless President Snow in the hit franchise.

"I was watching him on the campaign trail and one guy said, 'I love Donald Trump because he's saying everything I'm thinking and I just can't say it because of the PC factor,'" she continued. "And I'm thinking, 'You're absolutely right. That's who I want representing my country, somebody politically incorrect. That will just be perfect.'"

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 comes out on November 20, but tickets went on sale on Thursday, October 1. Jennifer shared the fiery final poster for the film on Facebook. It shows her wearing a fitted, red battle outfit and pointing her bow and arrow as the series' namesake bird is in flames behind her.