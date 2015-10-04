Jessica Biel talks baby boy Silas: 'He's just a joy'

Becoming a mom this year has taught Jessica Biel so much. The actress opened up about motherhood, which she calls "the biggest joy ever," in an interview with the Today show on Friday, October 2.

Jessica Biel Photo: Getty Images

Jessica, 33, who welcomed son Silas in April with husband Justin Timberlake, admitted that being a parent is "incredibly hard," but she's loving every minute of it.

"[It's] the hardest job in the world and I've never been more thankful and grateful to my own mother," she said. "Oh, my gosh, I'm going to call her right after this, actually, and just thank her. What you have to do for your kid – it's an amazing responsibility and the biggest joy ever."

Jessica said that her 6-month-old son is "wonderful." "He's just a joy," she said. "It's an amazing, amazing experience."

The former 7th Heaven star also revealed that her multitalented hubby, 34, is also a great parent, getting up in the middle of the night and handling diaper changes. "He's doing it all," she said. "He is in there, deep."

The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ! #GritNGrind #Playoffs #BabyGrizzROAR A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Apr 19, 2015 at 5:12pm PDT

Justin joked with his pal Jimmy Fallon earlier this month that he and Silas like to watch the PGA championship together, and he's succeeded in making sure that his little guy's first word was "Dada." "It is the most insanely amazing, most beautiful, unbelievable thing that can ever happen to you," he said of being a dad.

FLEXIN' on Fathers Day... #HappyFathersDay to ALL of the Dads out there from the newest member of the Daddy Fraternity!! --JT A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 21, 2015 at 9:11am PDT

Jessica appeared on Today to promote her new Funny or Die videos, which she made in conjunction with Woman Care Global to educate women on reproductive issues. She also spoke at the Clinton Global Initiative earlier this week about the importance of women of all ages learning more about their bodies. She admitted her own lack of knowledge when she was thinking about starting a family and began looking for information about going off birth control. "I had no idea," she admitted. "I felt so embarrassed … I knew nothing."