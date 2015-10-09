Surprise! These celebrity kids are best friends like their famous parents

Cruel Intentions stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon became extremely close when filming the 1999 fan favorite, and it looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Sarah, who just launched her lifestyle site Foodstirs, recently revealed that their 3-year-old sons Rocky and Tennessee are really good friends and hang out together often. “Reese’s son and my son are best friends,” the 38-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. She also shared that they often carpool together.

Selma Blair, who has a 4-year-old son Arthur, was also on hand in September to celebrate Rocky's birthday. She had captioned the sweet photo: "Happy birthday to our sweetest rocky @sarahmgellar! Thank you... Always a good day when I get a dose of family love."

With this revelation, HELLO! has put together a list of other children who have become close like their famous parents.

