Celine Dion takes her twin sons to Disneyland

She's hard at work on stage in Las Vegas, but Celine Dion made time to take her twins Eddy and Nelson to the happiest place on Earth on Wednesday. The trip to Disneyland was in honor of their upcoming 5th birthday and Mickey Mouse and pals were on hand to celebrate.

Ponytailed Celine looked casual in a grey t-shirt and jeans paired with Converse, while her sons looked as cute as ever in the same shoes as mom, as well as their own matching t-shirts and baseball caps.

Celine Dion took her twin sons Nelson and Eddy to Disneyland for their 5th birthdays Photo: Getty Images



The family have faced a difficult couple of years after Celine's husband René Angelil was diagnosed with throat cancer in December 2013. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer recently returned to her Las Vegas residency following a year off to care for her ailing husband, and has paid tribute to René by sharing home videos of her family while she performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Celine resumed her Las Vegas residency in August Photo: Getty Images



After a year off, Celine returned to perform in Las Vegas in August saying that it was at the insistence of her husband. "I didn't want to be here at first – I don't need it," she told reporters. "I love singing for people, but I have priorities. My three children and my husband wanted me to be here tonight."

His fight has clearly hit Celine hard, and she told USA Today that it has also been difficult for their 14-year-old son René-Charles too see his father in poor health. The twins, though, "don't know their father in any other state."