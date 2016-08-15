Proof that Jennifer Lawrence always has a really, really good time

Jennifer Lawrence always has a really, really good time whether it is while promoting her movies or out and about with friends.
Jennifer swapped her bow and arrow for measuring tape during the appearance on 'El Hormiguero' in Madrid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence appeared on a Spanish TV show 'El Hormiguero' with her 'Mockingjay' co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Whispers in Dior! Jennifer hid her face while she was telling someone something on the carpet of the Hollywood premiere of 'Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.' <br> Photo: Getty Images
Smiling is overrated! Jennifer Lawrence made funny faces at the camera during the Paris premiere of 'Mockingjay Part 2.' <br> Photo: Getty Images
Hands up! Jennifer Lawrence along with her 'Mockingjay Part 2' co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth made the most of their hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Theatre in Hollywood. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
Jennifer was all laughs as she gave good friend Aziz Ansari a piggy-back ride when leaving the Wayfarer for the 'Saturday Night Live' after party in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer didn't want to part ways with her chopsticks after dinner at Nobu in NYC. <br> Photo: GC Images
The avid 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' fan hopped into bed with Kris Jenner during her 25th birthday celebration. <br> Photo: Instagram/@krisjenner
JLaw and Amy Schumer hopped up on Billy Joel's piano as the singer performed to a sold out crowd in Chicago. <br> Photo: Instagram/@amyschumer
The close-knit cast of the 'Hunger Games' will say farewell to the franchise in November. Here, Jennifer cuddled up with co-stars Liam Hemsworth (L) and Josh Hutcherson at 2015's Comic-Con convention in San Diego. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence had a fun night in NYC in June 2015 and let it show. <br> Photo: GC Images
Jen and her new pal Amy Schumer had a wild time yachting together earlier this summer. <br> Photo: Instagram/@amyschumer
When an award is that beautiful, why wouldn't you give it a kiss? Jennifer planted a peck on her Marcello Mastroianni prize (given to emerging actors or actresses) at the Venice International Film Festival in 2008, where she won for her role in 'The Burning Plain.' <br> Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer flashed an over-the-shoulder smile at the 2011 Independent Spirit Awards, looking sweet as pie in white Dolce & Gabbana with her hair in loose, beachy waves. She was nominated for her role in 'Winter's Bone,' which also garnered the actress her first Oscar nomination. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Bill Murray made Jennifer's day at this year's Comic-Con convention in San Diego. <br> Photo: Getty Images
At the 2013 Oscars, we got a glimpse of how much fun Bradley Cooper must have had filming 'Silver Linings Playbook' with Jennifer. The statuesque blonde pointed jauntily at the actor while the two were on the red carpet. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Another day, another nomination for 'Winter's Bone.' We want to know what's happening off camera to give the 23-year-old such a chuckle, but one thing's for sure: We are as in love with this hot pink Oscar De La Renta gown as we are with her easy smile. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Just bust a move! While promoting 'The Hunger Games,' Jennifer stopped by Madrid's "El Hormiguero" TV show in April 2012, showing off some serious moves and shooting a bow and arrow. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Best pals Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper shared a laugh at the official after party for their film 'Serena.' <br> Photo: Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr. knew to pop a squat near Jennifer for a fun chat at the People's Choice Awards in January 2013. Both actors took home a number of awards, he for 'Iron Man' and she for 'The Hunger Games.' <br> Photo: Getty Images
If excitement over an Oscar win was measured by how wide one could open their mouth, the 'Silver Linings Playbook' star's rating would be off the charts! Here, she posed at the 2013 Oscars with fellow winner Anne Hathaway. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The actress got to work with her friend, Lorde (L), on 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1' after the New Zealand-born singer was tapped to curate the film's soundtrack. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Her creamy yellow Dior gown and elegant, swept-back 'do at the Rome Film Festival in Nov. 2013 were definitely the trappings of a lady, but Jennifer's exuberant pose is giddy girl all the way. <br> Photo: Getty Images
With her new spunky hair and a sheer-ly fabulous Dior Haute Couture gown, the girl on fire took time to sign autographs, chat with fans and, it appears, crack a few jokes. <br> Photo: Getty Images
We smell a trend. Another variation on Jennifer's "hands up" pose, which cracked up fellow 'Catching Fire' star Jena Malone at the film's New York City premiere. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Even Emma Watson couldn't contain her giggles when Jennifer jokingly tried to push the fellow Dior ambassador out of the picture at the fashion house's presentation in Paris. <br> Photo: Getty Images
