Chris Martin's new leading lady: 5 things about Annabelle Wallis

After the end of his on-off romance with Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Martin has now been spotted with beautiful British actress Annabelle Wallis. <br> Annabelle is best known for her work in 'The Tudors' as Jane Seymour opposite Jonathan Rhys Meyer's Henry VIII. Annabelle also has a role in Guy Ritchie's new King Arthur film, and has just been in Vancouver, Canada, filming 'Come and Find Me' with Aaron Paul of 'Breaking Bad' fame. <br><br> Photo: Showtime
Seen at this year's Vanity Fair Oscar party, she comes from an acting family – her great-uncle is late 'Harry Potter' actor Richard Harris. Her cousins Jared, James and Damien are all actors or directors. <br> Photo: Getty Images
With her bohemian style and ethereal looks, she is a fashion circle fave. Annabelle got a coveted invite to the Met Ball and attended Chanel's recent airline themed fashion show (pictured). Meanwhile, British designer Christopher Kane cites her as his muse. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Annabelle, with Jared Leto at the 2014 Critics' Choice Movie Awards, was born in Oxford, England in 1984, but spent much of her childhood in Portugal. She speaks fluent English, Portuguese, French and Spanish. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The actress is active on social media, but the only clue to her link with Chris has been a retweet of the Rolling Stone article about him curating the Global Citizen festival in New York. <br> Photo: Instagram/@annabellewallis
