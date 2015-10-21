Alec Baldwin's daughter Carmen speaks fluent Spanish: Watch the video

She has only just turned 2, but Alec Baldwin's little girl Carmen already wants to explore the universe and outer space – and she can do it in two languages! Proud mom Hilaria Baldwin caught her adorable daughter on camera talking about the moon and stars in Spanish, and took to her Instagram page to share it with her 123k followers on Tuesday.

During an evening walk, Carmen, who is being raised bilingual by her Spanish mother and American father, starts to talk in Spanish about her ambitions to “fly” in space.

Carmen and her imagination . Translation: I want to eat the moon...I want to eat all the stars passing over there...I want to take down the moon. I want to fly. @vittorygz A video posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Oct 19, 2015 at 10:39am PDT

Speaking with a perfect accent as she talks about her aspirations, she says, “I want to eat the moon... I want to eat all the stars passing over there… I want to take down the moon. I want to fly,” mom Hilaria explained.

Carmen is Hilaria and Alec's first child together. The yoga instructor gave birth to their daughter just a year after the two tied the knot in a beautiful New York ceremony in 2012.

The Baldwin family enjoy a day out together at New York Fashion Week Photo: Getty Images

The couple often use their respective Twitter and Instagram pages to communicate with fans and to keep them up-to-date with everything going on in the Baldwin household. For example, the 57-year-old star and his wife of three years celebrated their son Raphael’s first birthday on October 18. Both of the proud parents took to their social media pages to share sweet snaps of the young boy.