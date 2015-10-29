Inside Whitney Port’s intimate bridal shower (and clearing up those wedding gown rumors)

Whitney Port is gearing up to marry her fiancé Tim Rosenman in just a few weeks and has even designed her own wedding gown, but before she knuckles down for last minute wedding planning the former The Hills star enjoyed an intimate bridal shower with her closest friends in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old was surrounded by friends and family at the event where the guests sipped on Martini & Rossi cocktails, nibbled on delicious tapas and indulged in L.A. bakery Sweet Lady Jane's famous Triple Berry Short Cake.

Whitney was joined by her mother (second on left) and her sister Ashley (second on right) where they sipped on mini bottles of Martini & Rossi Prosecco Photo: Michael Kovac



Helping host the party was the reality TV star’s sister Ashley Port, who has also been working alongside Whitney to plan her upcoming nuptials.

Former The City co-star Roxy Olin was among the select few invited to the party. Who wasn’t in attendance however, was their fellow co-star Olivia Palermo. Despite Whitney often getting into arguments with her colleague on the MTV show, the blonde beauty told HELLO! Fashion earlier this year that the two actually got on well.

"She was always so nice to me," said the statuesque 5-foot-10-inch fashion designer and author. After getting along famously with her The Hills co-star Lauren Conrad, the producers of The City wanted someone to pit against Whitney to cause drama and create good TV.

Whitney created her own Martini & Rossi cocktail for the evening which she shared with former The City co-star Roxy Olin Photo: Michael Kovac

But the only drama surrounding Whitney this week was a rumor swirling that the bride-to-be's Asilio-designed white dress was actually a wedding dress, fooling some fans into thinking she had already gotten married.

The pretty blonde has been teasing preparations for her big day on social media, and led many fans to believe that she had already secretly tied the knot by referring to herself as "Mrs Rosenman" in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The image showed Whitney standing at a bar in the white dress with her hair braided into a pretty updo. "Mrs Rosenman," Whitney captioned the image.

However she later clarified the comments on Facebook, explaining: "Soon-to-be Mrs Rosenman. Just to clear the air, I did NOT get married this weekend. I was just showered with love at my beautiful bridal shower with some of the most special ladies in my life."