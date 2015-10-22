Channing Tatum dresses as a 'terrifying' Winnie the Pooh

Channing Tatum is the most frightening Winnie the Pooh! The Magic Mike star took to his Instagram to show off his "terrifying" Halloween costume. "Pretty sure I terrified all the children at our daughter's Halloween carnival today. Btw - I'm pooh bear in case anyone can't tell," he captioned the picture of him posing in his outfit, which was made even more hilarious thanks to aviator sunglasses and black sneakers.

Photo: Instagram/@channingtatum

The 35-year-old looked anything but scary while he was dressed up as the classic Disney character for his 2-year-old daughter Everly's school carnival. Channing's wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 34, and their daughter were noticeably absent from the photo.

The actors were married in 2009 after meeting on the set of Step Up. The couple welcomed little Everly in 2013. During an interview with Vanity Fair this summer, Channing shared what it was like becoming a father.

"It's scary. You made this thing and have to bring it into the world together. You think people are going to be there, but ultimately you just have each other. Knock on wood, everything goes well, now you have a baby. They're like, 'OK, here you go.' They hand it to you, and you're like, 'Uh, wait a minute. Aren't you guys going to come home with us and make sure we're not screwing this thing up?'" he told the magazine.

He continued: "I think every parent has that moment where they're like, 'Oh, maybe this was a bad idea; We don't know how to do this.' You can't put it back in there. It doesn't go that direction. But Jenna is a super mom. There's no other way to say it. She is there every single second, every single day. I love being a dad. They're like little mirrors running around. They show you things about yourself you wouldn't pay attention to before. Jenna says it all the time: 'Oh, my God, that is so you right there.' But I don't know if I'm good at it."

Oh man... Storytime is gonna be epic tonight. A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Sep 30, 2015 at 8:39pm PDT

Channing recently shared a picture of his little lady and her super mom getting ready for story time on his Instagram.

"Oh man....Storytime is going to be epic tonight," he captioned the photo featuring Everly stacking up books in her mother's hand.

Channing is the first of many celebrities who will post pictures in their epic costumes this season.