Adele on motherhood: 'It is hard but it’s phenomenal'

It's been four years since Adele put out her last album. While promoting her new songs from 25, the singer also opened up about how her life has changed since she became a mom to son Angelo in 2012. As well as returning to music, the 27-year-old has given her first interview in three years, in which she opens up about her music, motherhood and her relationship with Amy Winehouse.

Adele's third album 25 is set for release in November Photo: Getty Images

Talking to i-D about raising her 3-year-old son, she admitted it isn't as easy as she imagined. “It is f---ing hard, but it’s phenomenal," she explained. "It’s the greatest thing I ever did.” Along with parenthood, her priorities have quickly shifted as well. “It used to be that my own world revolved around me, but now it has to revolve around him.”

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer moved on to talk about her upcoming album and why she took so long to release it. “I couldn't rush it," she shared. "And you've got to give people a chance to miss you."

After sometime off, she started writing again in 2013 but felt that she wasn’t prepared to get back into the recording studio. “I don’t know why I wasn’t ready, I just couldn’t access myself,” she said honestly.

Adele admitted she found it difficult to get back to song writing following a break she took to have her son Angelo Photo: Getty Images

Opening up about her musical inspirations, Adele said that her career wouldn’t have taken off if it hadn’t been for Amy Winehouse. "If it wasn't for Amy and [her album] "Frank," one hundred percent I wouldn't have picked up a guitar, I wouldn't have written "Daydreamer" or "Hometown" and I wrote "Someone Like You" on the guitar too," she continued. "Contrary to reports, me and Amy didn't really know each other, we weren't friends or anything like that. I went to Brit School and she went for a little while. But a million percent if I hadn't heard "Frank" this wouldn't have happened. I adored her."