Reese Witherspoon on raising kids in Hollywood: 'You hope you're saying the right things'

When Glamour decided to name its Women of the Year, it's no surprise that Reese Witherspoon made the list! The 39-year-old actress has kept herself busy this year with the development of 32 projects with her production company Pacific Rim while advocating for women in Hollywood as well as launching her successful new site and store Draper James. (The brand's flagship store opened with a blowout party in Nashville on Wednesday).

While she may appear to be superwoman, the Legally Blonde actress knows she can't do all of this without her biggest support system and the most important factor in her life, her family. "I've been through really trying experiences personally, and your family is who you turn to," Reese shared in an interview with Glamour magazine for their December issue.

Reese will be honored at the 2015 Glamour Women of the Year awards Photo: Tom Munro

"My family comes first," Reese continued. "I haven't made a movie probably in a year and a half. I'm focusing on my business, but also I want to spend time with my teenage daughter. It's terrifying that my oldest child is about to leave. I can't image not sitting at the foot of her bed, saying 'So what happened in school today?'"

Reese, who is mother to Ava, 16 and son Deacon, 12, with her previous husband Ryan Phillippe and 3-year-old Tennessee James with her current husband Jim Toth, admitted that it is hard to raise children in Los Angeles, but it's nothing she can't handle. "Look, you do the best you can," she shared. "But it's hard. When I find things egregiously misrepresentative of women, I'll make a point to say to my son, 'Turn that off. I don't want to see women behave that way. And I don't want to see men treat those women that way.'"

Reese credits her family and husband's support for her success Photo: Tom Munro

The Wild star continued: "You hope you're saying the right things — but also, as a kid becomes a teenager, you feel like there's a ticking clock for you to tell them everything they need to know. My kids make me laugh every day. And they're so supportive. As I get older, they understand those things I worried about—the guilt of being gone — in a way that's so healing for me, when they say, 'Mom, we know you love what you do. We love to watch you do what you do.'"

On top of the support from her kids, Reese, who will turn 40 in March, has her husband of five years to thank for being there always. "My husband is my biggest supporter on earth." she gushed. "He encourages me to put myself out in the world in ways that feel scary, and he's like, 'I'm always gonna catch you. I'm always gonna be there for you.'"

Reese will be honored along with Caitlyn Jenner, Victoria Beckham and Misty Copeland on November 9, during the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City.