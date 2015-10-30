Elizabeth Hurley pays tribute to the late Jackie Collins while on vacation

Elizabeth Hurley paid her respects to the late Jackie Collins by posting a picture of herself reading one of the author’s novels while relaxing on vacation. Uploading the picture for her 183,000 Instagram followers, the actress wrote: “No vacation complete without a Jackie Collins. RIP. A wonderful lady who cheered me up and entertained me again and again xxx”

The actress paid tribute to the author Jackie Collins Photo: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1

The 50-year-old was reading The Santangelos, the last book the novelist published before she passed away in September after losing her battle to breast cancer at the age of 77.

Hugh Grant’s ex-girlfriend, who stars on The Royals alongside Jackie’s sister Joan Collins, has been enjoying some deserved R&R before the show returns to E! for its second season on November 15. The mom-of-one shared several pictures of herself enjoying the good weather with her teenage son Damian, who she had with businessman Steve Bing.

Elizabeth showed off her amazing physique at 50 Photo: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1

Despite not revealing their luxurious holiday location, it looked like the two have been enjoying their time together. The beachwear designer took the opportunity to show off the latest bikinis in her collection Elizabeth Hurley Beach as well as her incredible body.

The mom-of-one showed off her enviable bikini body while relaxing with son Damian Photo:Instagram/@elizabethhurley1

As well as her acting career, the London native has been busy during October promoting Breast Cancer Awareness. The stunning brunette is an ambassador for the charity and was in New York City recently to promote the good cause.



She officially launched Estee Lauder’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month by turning the Empire State Building pink and tweeted that she was “so honored” to be involved in the charities’ initiative to “bring attention to breast health.”