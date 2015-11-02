Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt get candid about her surgeries

Through thick and thin, Angelina Jolie can always count on support from her husband Brad Pitt. The actress opened up about her decision to have her ovaries removed in March after a blood test showed she could have signs of early-stage ovarian cancer, just two years after she underwent a preventative double mastectomy.

"I knew through the surgeries that he was on my side and that this wasn't something where I was gonna feel less of a woman because my husband wasn't gonna let that happen,'' Angelina told NBC's The Today Show. "To face these issues together and speak about them and talk about what it is to be human, I think can be a beautiful thing."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have given a joint interview to The Today Show Photo: NBC

Brad also praised Angelina for the way she had handled her surgeries, explaining that he flew back from France to support her as soon as he got the call. "I was out in France, and Angie called me and I got straight on a plane to return," Brad said. "Seeing my wife have to be her strongest and knowing that it's the scariest news is terribly moving. And not being there is a horrible feeling."

He added: "There was no vanity to my wife's approach. It was mature. 'This is our life and we're gonna make the best of it.' There was a strength in that. It was just another of those things in life that makes you tighter, and she was doing it for the kids, and she was doing it for her family so we could be together."

Angelina revealed how Brad supported her throughout her surgery and recovery Photo: NBC

Indeed the ordeal has further strengthened the relationship of Brad and Angelina, who have been together for 10 years and celebrated their first wedding anniversary in August. The Hollywood stars, who have six children together, have also collaborated on their first film together since they both starred in Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005.

Angelina directed By The Sea, in which she and Brad play a couple in an unhappy marriage, with the actor recently telling V magazine that he didn't mind his wife calling the shots. "It's surprising how much I enjoy the direction of my wife," Brad said. "She's decisive, incredibly intuitive, and might I say sexy at her post. I trust her with my life."

