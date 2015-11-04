Serena Williams has superhero moves to catch her phone thief

Serena Williams knows how to serve it up both on-and-off the court. The world-famous tennis player shared with fans how she recovered her stolen cellphone from a thief while she was out to dinner. The 34-year-old detailed the dramatic moment on her Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Soooooo yesterday at dinner the CRAZIEST THING happened to me. I was sitting enjoying some Chinese food (delicious may I... Posted by Serena Williams on Wednesday, November 4, 2015

The Wimbledon champion recovered her stolen phone at a Chinese restaurant

The post, which has been shared over four thousand times, went into detail about the theft, along with a photo of the tennis champion dressed as a superhero.

Serena told Facebook fans that she had been at a Chinese restaurant with a friend on Tuesday when a man approached their table. She wrote: "However, I kept watching him from the corner of my eye. Than when least expected low and behold this common petty thief grabbed my phone and swiftly left. I looked at the chair, than shouted 'Omg that dude took my phone!!""

The reigning Wimbledon tennis champion ran after the man and retrieved her phone, saying, "When I got back into the restaurant I received a standing ovation. I was proud. I just showed every man in there I can stand up to bully's and other men. It was a win for the ladies! Just because you are a lady don't be afraid to step up to any challenge and not be a victim but a hero! SuperSerena and her sidekick quailman."

I'm not doing so well without @venuswilliams I'm getting mentally sick. I'm lonely, I'm sad. I just really miss my best... Posted by Serena Williams on Thursday, October 29, 2015

Serena and Venus Williams have been playing professional tennis since the nineties

Although Serena showed she was tough, she also has a soft side, especially for her sister and fellow tennis player Venus Williams. Serena recently shared a touching photo of the two sisters when they were young.

The post read: "I'm not doing so well without @venuswilliams I'm getting mentally sick. I'm lonely, I'm sad. I just really miss my best friend. My twin. My heart. My sister. I know you are working but I'm not the same without you. can u come back please? I promise I will stay out of your room (maybe) although I was just there getting some things I needed ‪#‎littlesister‬."