Natalie Dormer on if she would survive the Hunger Games and the 'Game of Thrones' family

Natalie Dormer is known for playing the fearless Cressida in the Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2. The 33-year-old loves to work out, but she admits her athletic skills probably wouldn't save her if she were to ever play the games. “I’d die basically if I was in the arena,” Natalie tells Women’s Health in their December issue. "I run a lot — I would as far into the corner as possible [Laughs]. Just keep running from one terrible situation to another and hoping that I leg it in time.”

Photo: Women's Health

While Natalie might not be optimistic of her fate in the Hunger Games arena, she is an avid exerciser. "I like to run a lot. I find running quite therapeutic — I find its good for my mind, for my body,” she says. "I feel that way about yoga as well. I’ve been practicing yoga now since I was in my early 20s. As long as I got my yoga mat and my trainers [sneakers] with me, I’m pretty sorted wherever I shoot or travel in the world.”

When she's not running or fighting in the rebellion, Natalie also portrays the savvy Queen Margaery Tyrell on Game of Thrones —a character she says is "a part of [her] psyche."

For five years the actress has worked on the HBO show saying, "It’s great when you’ve been part of a phenomenal show like that that keeps pushing the boundaries with its scripts and keeps you on your toes, has a familiarity to it as well, so it’s easy to go back into the skin. It’s the perfect balance."

She adds, "Everyone is still working as hard as they did in the first season. It’s a beauty to go back to Game of Thrones. It’s like going back to camp, it’s like going back to school. It’s all family, it’s familiar. It’s like stepping back into an old skin really."