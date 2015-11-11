Sam Smith taking a break from music 'to kiss some more boys'

Oh, won't you stay with us? Sam Smith revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday that he is taking a break from music. The Grammy-winning artist underwent surgery back in May on his vocal chords and has now decided to take some time off to rest.

“It’s actually a really recent decision,” Sam shares with host Ellen DeGeneres. “This could change. I change my mind all the time, but I kind of decided a few months ago that I need to have a little bit of a break.”

Photo: Getty Images

The 23-year-old singer is still on the mend following his surgery. On Thursday, he posted a photo telling fans his throat glands were enlarged.

Sam whose song “Writing’s on the Wall” is the theme to the new James Bond movie Spectre, also revealed on the talk show that he is in need of some fresh inspiration. “Because my music is so personal and I need to live my life,” he says. “I basically need to kiss some more boys so I can write some songs.”

Ellen agrees saying, "We need to hear more stories," to which Sam responds, "I need to go make the stories so I can write about them, so that's my plan."

More experience certainly wouldn't hurt. The "Stay With Me" singer previously revealed to E! News that he's never had a boyfriend. "I've been single for 23 years," he said. "I've never had a boyfriend. I'm still learning on what's right and what's normal in dates."

