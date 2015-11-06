North West gets hold of mom Kim Kardashian's phone and posts revealing photo
Uh oh! Perhaps there’s a lesson to be learned here. Kim Kardashian West’s daughter North posted a major throwback photo of the reality star on Instagram. It appears the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s 2-year-old daughter was playing on the phone before accidentally posting the sultry picture of her mom in a bikini from nearly a decade ago. Kim deleted the original post and uploaded the photo, again detailing what had happened.
“North posted this while playing games on my phone. Not sure why or how she chose it but I'm not complaining! LOL I deleted it so now reposting it myself! #FBF from 10 years ago,” the 35-year-old captioned the photo.
At least the expectant mom can laugh about it now. Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting their second child, a boy, later this year. The reality star has been vocal in the past of not enjoying being pregnant and lately seems to be reflecting on her pre-pregnancy days, or more specifically her body pre-baby.
Kim posted a photo on Thursday reminiscing her pre-pregnancy figure writing, "#TBT skinny days #imissu." Despite missing her slender days, the expectant mom seems excited about welcoming a boy into her family. Kim has been recently Instagramming gifts for her soon-to-be son, including a matching dad and son chain necklace.
And of course, Kanye and Kim's bundle of joy will require his own pair of Yeezy sneakers. Kim captioned a photo of the designer shoes, "Baby Ye."