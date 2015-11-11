The best Victoria's Secret runway kisses

The Victoria's Secret models are heading back to the runway for the brand's 2015 fashion show airing December 8 on CBS. Apart from the over-the-top performances and runway fashion, comes the return of the infamous Angel kisses. Here is a roundup of some of the best kisses from the VS runway. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Angel Lindsay Ellingson blew a kiss at the 2012 VS show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
No mistletoe required! VS model Barbara Palvin bew a kiss while walking the 2012 fashion show. <br> Photo: WireImage
Molly Sims blew a kiss at the 7th annual VS show back in 2001. <br> Photo: WireImage
Kiss for you! Doutzen Kroes at the 2014 fashion show in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Eskimo kiss! Doutzen Kroes at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. <br> Photo: WireImage
Miranda Kerr puckered up at the 2008 fashion show. <br> Photo: WireImage
The lady in red a.k.a Candice Swanepoel sent a kiss down the runway at the 2012 show. <br> Photo: WireImage
Heidi Klum at the 2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Miami. <br> Photo: WireImage
Polish model Magdalena Frackowiak blew a kiss at the 2014 Victoria's Secret show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pucker up! Karlie Kloss at the 2014 show in London. <br> Photo: Randy Brooke/WireImage
Adriana Lima prepared to send a kiss down the runway at the 2012 show. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
Major model moment and kiss from Heidi Klum in 2009. <br> Photo: Getty Images
S.W.A.K. Behati Prinsloo threw a kiss toward the camera at the 2011 show. <br> Photo: WireImage
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio might as well be dubbed the kissing queen. The VS angel is known for puckering it up on the runway. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Alessandra at the 2012 VS fashion show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Surprise! Another kiss from Alessandra at the 2014 fashion show. <br> Photo: WireImage
We'll see what the angels have in store at this year's show airing December 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. <br> Photo: Getty Images
