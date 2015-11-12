Jennifer Lawrence on dating life and what it's like to be neighbors with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Even the coolest girls in Hollywood have insecurities — just ask Jennifer Lawrence! The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 star opened up to Diane Sawyer in a new candid interview discussing wrapping up the movie franchise, while dealing with heartbreak.

“These movies had been my life for so long and they had to come first in everything,” Jennifer told Diane. “I was also in a relationship with somebody for five years and that was my life. So my life was this person and these movies and we broke up around the same time that I wrapped those movies.”

Photo: Getty Images

At the time, Jennifer was dating boyfriend Nicholas Hoult. The couple, who first met while filming X-Men: First Class, split in 2014. She said, “Being 24 [years old] was this whole year of ‘Who am I without these movies? Who am I without this man?’ It was always ‘we.’ It sounds so young to say that but it’s true.”

Now at age 25, the single actress doesn’t feel like she needs a man in her life. "I don't feel like I need anything to complete me," she said. "I love meeting people — men, women, whatever -- I love people coming into your life and bringing something. I don't really plan on getting married. I might.”

And despite not really wanting to walk down the aisle, the actress revealed she wants to have children. She said, “I definitely want to be a mother. I don't really imagine getting married anymore."

Though she told Vogue in their December issue, “If I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f**k it up,” adding, “But I’m also not banking on that.”

Photo: Mikael Jansson/Vogue

Surpisingly enough, the Joy actress revealed to the fashion magazine that she doesn’t have many gentlemen callers. “No one ever asks me out,” she said. “I am lonely every Saturday night. Guys are so mean to me. I know where it’s coming from, I know they’re trying to establish dominance, but it hurts my feelings.”

She continued, “I’m just a girl who wants you to be nice to me. I am straight as an arrow. I feel like I need to meet a guy, with all due respect, who has been living in Baghdad for five years who has no idea who I am.”

Luckily for Jennifer, she has her “awesome” neighbors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to keep her company. She revealed, “I go over there uninvited. They’re probably getting pretty sick of me.”