Celebrity week in photos: Lucy Hale, Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera and more

This week, stars like Lucy Hale, Ellie Goulding and Christina Aguilera gave back. Ryan Gosling celebrated his 35th birthday with a red carpet appearance. Ashley Tisdale, Olivia Munn and Jaime King danced it out with Bruno Mars in L.A.and more. <br> November 15: James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly were all smiles on the carpet of Express Yourself event on behalf of P.S. Arts after they announced they are having their fourth child in L.A. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 15: Carey Mulligan and Elizabeth Banks in styles from Westfield spoke at the Variety Studio: Actors on Actors series presented by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. <br> Photo: Rex
November 14: Oh baby! Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jessica Alba and Jenna Dewan Tatum dolled up for the Baby2Baby Gala presented by MarulaOil & Kayne Capital Advisors Foundation in Culver City, California. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 14: Santa baby! Meghan Trainor and Katharine McPhee got in the holiday spirit at The Grove Christmas with Seth MacFarlane, presented by Citi in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 14: Will Smith and Idrid Elba were all laughs at the 7th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
November 14: The ladies of 'Scandal' Katie Lowes, Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young and Darby Stanchfield came together at the MaxMara boutique in Beverly Hills with Allure to celebrate ABC's #TGIT. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 13: Pop singer Ellie Goulding jetted back to England from her Victoria's Secret show performance in New York City, cuddling up to a fuzzy pal at the BBC Children in Need charity event. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
November 12: Lucy Hale looked delightful at the Zimmer Children's Museum Discovery Award Dinner in Universal City, California. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 12: Work it Xtina! Christina Aguilera looked fierce while promoting the Verizon HopeLine aimed toward bringing awareness to domestic violence at the London Hotel in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 12: Bryan Greenberg played host and performed a special acoustic performance at the Café Bustelo Pop-Up Experience Los Angeles. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 12: A time for decoration and celebration! Drew Barrymore unveiled her curated Shutterfly collection at a holiday gifting event at the Hudson Hotel in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 12: Ciara proved there is always time for a selfie and to give back after teaming up with Unilever to help "Share a Meal" end child hunger. <br> Photo: Craig Barrett, Getty Images for Unilever
November 12: Class is in session! The cast of 'How To Get Away with Murder,' Matt McGorry, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis, Liza Weil, Billy Brown and Charlie Weber, attended Paley Live at the Paley Center in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 12: Hello ladies! Dita Von Teese, Nicole Miller and Ashely Benson celebrated Flaunt Magazine's the 'Dial Up' issue and holiday collection honoring the 'Pretty Little Liars' star. <br> Photo: John Salangsang/BFA.com
November 12: Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana helped the Beverly Center kick off its annual 'Holiday Pet Portraits' with their two pups Shepard and Dexter. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 12: Girls night! Katy Perry and Kate Hudson hugged it out during the 8th Annual GO Campaign Gala at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 12: Fit and Fab! Katie Holmes celebrated the opening of Barry's Bootcamp Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 12: What a heartthrob! Austin Mahone helped Lord and Taylor unveil its 78th annual holiday window display at the Fifth Avenue location in New York City. <br> Photo: Astrid Stawiarz and Cindy Ord
November 12: Kelly Osbourne and her pooch hung out at the Yahoo Studios in New York City. <br> Photo: StarTraks
November 12: Nice kicks! Miranda Kerr hosted the Reebok Women luncheon and celebrated inspirational women in fitness and fashion, at the London Hotel in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 12: Hey boy, you still look amazing! Ryan Gosling kicked off his birthday week in style at the premiere of 'The Big Short' at the 2015 AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre in Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 12: Returning to her native country of Germany, Heidi Klum had all lenses on her as she arrived wearing a dramatic purple Zac Posen gown at the Bambi Awards in Berlin. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 12: Rita Ora showed off her best international music artist Bambi Award – and her amazing Marchesa gown. <br> Photo: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images
November 11: Picture perfect! Ellie Goulding and Scarlett Johansson posed backstage at the American Express: Unstaged concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 11: Skinnygirl mobile coming through! Bethenny Frankel debuted her new line of protein bars and shakes in New York City's Union Square. <br> Photo: Michael Simon
November 11: Eric Paslay and Charles Kelley surprised Dierks Bentley during his appearance on CBS Radio's Stars and Strings, the trio treated the audience to a performance of "The Driver." <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 11: Boys out in the city! Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd attended a party for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Marquee in New York City. <br> Photo: Marquee
November 11: Rosario Dawson and 'Orange is the New Black's' Dascha Polaco were dressed to impress during Courvoisier's Exceptional Journey campaign event in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 11: Keeping it hott! Jared Leto attended the Los Cabos International Film Festival in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. <br> Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty
November 10: Allison Williams wore the Carbon38 fashion collection athleisure dress and blazer to the clothing line's launch event in New York City. <br> Photo: Hunter Abrams/BFA.com
November 10: Uptown Funk! Bruno Mars rocked the house at the T-Mobile Un-Carrier X launch party and concert at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. <br> Photo: Robb Hoffman
November 10: Olivia Munn and Jaime King hung out back stage at T-Mobile's Un-Carrier X launch party and concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 10: Date night! Ashley Tisdale-French and husband Christopher French watched Bruno Mars at the T-Mobile Un-Carrier X launch party and concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 10: Sienna Miller attended the Montblanc de la Culture Arts Patronage Awards in New York City. <br> Photo: Benjamin Lozovsky
November 10: A wealth of Hollywood knowledge! Gwyneth Paltrow enjoyed her conversation during the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 9: Bring the heat and fashion! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade helped Chris Bosh and his wife Adrienne Bosh celebrate the grand opening of her new boutique Sparkle and Shine Darling in Miami. <br> Photo: World Red Eye Photo
November 9: 'Saints and Strangers' star Anna Camp volunteered at the Region Food Bank in Los Angeles. <br> Photo: National Geographic for Feeding America
November 9: How cute! Antonio Banderas and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel attended the Centerpiece Gala premiere of 'The 33' at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 9: Hello handsome! Actor, and soon-to-be new papa, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson chatted during the The Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 9: Royal treatment! The cast of E!'s 'The Royals,' William Moseley, Tom Austen, Elizabeth Hurley, Alexandra Park and Jake Maskal, attended the Spirit & Flesh Magazine's Evening Of Art, Fashion and Friends at Hoerle-Guggenheim Gallery in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 9: Peace and love! Alan Cumming was honored at Only Make Believe's gala in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 8: Abigail Spencer and Jamie Chung helped kick off the Madewell and Blue Jeans Go Green denim recycling drive at an event in Beverly Hills. <br> Photo: BFA
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved