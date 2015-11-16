Joey Feek cuddles close to her daughters in moving photo

Joey Feek is surrounded by love as she nears the end of her battle with cancer. The country singer of the duo Joey + Rory entered hospice care earlier this month and has since been spending her final days with loved ones in her hometown of Alexandria, Indiana.

On Sunday, Joey’s doting husband Rory Feek shared a heartwarming photo of the ladies in his life – wife Joey, the couple’s daughter 1-year-old daughter Indiana and his teenage daughters Heidi and Hopie (from a previous relationship) – embracing each other in a group hug. He captioned the emotional photo, “Our girls drove up here last night to spend more time with their mom and little sister.”

At the center of the photo's group hug is Joey, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer back in 2014. Following her diagnosis last year, the 40-year-old underwent a radical hysterectomy, but her cancer returned earlier this year forcing her to cease chemo and radiation treatments. Rory has been documenting his wife’s battle on his blog This Life I Live, sharing health updates and sweet recaps of the couple’s marriage.

Joey opened up to The Tennessean in October, in what is likely her final interview, about accepting death and not being afraid. “I pray that one morning I just don’t wake up,” she told them. “But I don’t fear anything because I’m so close to God and we’ve talked about it so many times. I know he’s close. And I know he loves me. I’m really at peace. I still believe there’s healing in prayer.”

Upon learning her cancer had returned, Joey revealed to the outlet that she wasn’t “mad” at God. “I was just greatly disappointed. I really thought we had it. I thought, ‘I’m going to be that exception. I’m going to be that statistic that stands out,’” she explained. “But for whatever reason, it wasn’t enough, and God had different plans. I was disappointed. I was exhausted.”

Joey added, “God decided for me that my job of singing for people down here is my legacy, and he needs me singing up there. That’s how I look at it.”