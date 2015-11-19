Kelly Clarkson gives pregnancy update: 'I'm familiar with all-day sickness'

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only person having a rough pregnancy. Kelly Clarkson, who is expecting her second child, opened up to CBS This Morning on Wednesday revealing that she’s no stranger to morning sickness — or sickness in general.

"I'm familiar with all-day sickness," Kelly said of feeling under the weather during her interview. "I have to get IVs and fluids because I get so dehydrated. It's really bad."

Photo: GettyImages

The 33-year-old, who is pregnant with a boy, welcomed daughter River Rose back in 2014 with husband Brandon Blackstock. During her first pregnancy, Kelly told Ellen DeGeneres that she would “vomit a good dozen times a day.”

This is how River and I feel about our first annual Miracle On Broadway show! It was beyond incredible thanks to all of you! More pics to come! A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Dec 21, 2014 at 3:07pm PST

Now pregnant a second time around, Kelly broke the baby news on stage in August at one of her concert stops in Los Angeles. During her interview on Wednesday, the “Miss Independent” singer revealed that the emotional announcement was not intentional.

She explained, "I couldn't get through it, and I was crying so hard and I thought, 'These people are going to think I'm on drugs but I'm about to lose it like a crazy person.' I was like, 'Oh I gotta explain.' And then it just came out.”

And it came out as Kelly tried to sing her song “Piece by Piece.” On CBS she said, “It was a vulnerable song ... saying yes, I did have help and somebody helped me back together. I think a lot of people will view that as weakness, but I think it's a strength to trust someone.”

That "someone" Kelly can trust is husband Brandon. Unlike her own father who left her family at a young age, Kelly said, "[Brandon] was present." She added, "He wins for being around."