Adele pulled a Kim Kardashian and broke the Internet with "Hello"

Adele’s music has the power to moves fans to tears — and break the Internet! The singer stopped by Canadian entertainment show etalk for an interview, which airs Friday, and revealed how she pulled a Kim Kardashian with her Billboard breaking song “Hello.”

"I did a Kim Kardashian,” Adele joked on the episode. “Thank god it wasn't with my ass [like Kim]. It would've actually broke the Internet if it was my bum!"

The 27-year-old’s new album 25 drops on November 20, marking the Grammy winner’s return to the music scene. During her almost three year hiatus, the singer welcomed son Angelo with her longtime love Simon Konecki back in 2012.

Working and being a mom this time around, made 25 Adele's most challenging record. She explained, “I never had anything to balance before. It was only me before, and then all of a sudden I became a mom and all my attention is on my kid and stuff like that.”

While it might have been her hardest record to work on, this new album, unlike her previous 21 album, focuses on herself. “This record is all about myself and it’s about yearning for myself, and for my friends and for my childhood and stuff like that,” she said. “It’s a bit frightening, I’m only ever going to be an adult now. I’m not going to be a kid again.”

Adele performed a sold-out show on Tuesday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The performance was taped for an NBC special that will air in December.

The singer's concert brought in a slew of celebrity attendees including actress Bette Midler. The Hocus Pocus actress tweeted Adele prior to the curtain going up writing, "WE LOVE YOU, ADELE! HAVE A GREAT NIGHT. "

WE LOVE YOU, ADELE! HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!! pic.twitter.com/weGD5AxGnO — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 18, 2015

Once the show ended, Bette followed up her tweet with a congratulations, writing "And she did! Congratulations #ADELE and thank you for an unforgettable evening! You sang your face off!!"

Also in attendance for the sold-out show were Jennifer Lawrence, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Bradley Cooper. Next up for the singer is Saturday Night Live where she will be the musical guest alongside host Matthew McConaughey.