Khloe Kardashian's biggest fans are nieces North West and Penelope Disick

It's safe to say Khloé Kardashian has the cutest little fans! The 31-year-old, who is fresh off releasing her new book, Strong Looks Better Naked, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of nieces North West and Penelope Disick holding up her memoir. While the tots might be too young to read, they certainly couldn’t look more excited to see their aunt on the cover.

Khloé captioned the adorable picture, “I can't stop smiling when I look at this photo! I love my little ladies!! They were so excited and kept screaming "KoKo!" "KoKo!" North calls me "KoKo Loco."

Just this week, the Keep Up with the Kardashians star reached number four on the New York Times Best Seller List. Sharing her excitement on social media, she wrote, “Words can not explain how lucky I feel to be a New York Times best-selling author. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey!”

Unfortunately, Khloé had to cancel a book signing on Wednesday. She tweeted fans, “Dolls! So sorry I needed 2 re schedule my book signing. I'm sick &dr's orders are that I need to lay low until we narrow down what's wrong.” The reality star followed up with a second tweet writing, “Ill be going for more testing today. I'm very sorry again. Stress can run our bodies down so please everyone take care of yourselves.”

We're sure her sweet nieces will cheer her up in the meantime!