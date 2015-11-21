Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's most loved up moments

No hiding a love like Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's. The couple, who got engaged back in December 2014 after nearly six months of dating, will officially become husband and wife on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida. The 'Modern Family' and 'Magic Mike' stars have been anything but shy when it comes to their relationship. As they prepare to walk down the aisle, here's a look back at Sofia and Joe's most loved up moments. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/sofiavergara
The look of love! Sofia and Joe attended a special tribute to Sophia Loren during the AFI FEST 2014. <br> Photo: Getty Images for AFI
Joe celebrated Thanksgiving in 2014 with Sofia's family. The actress captioned her photo, "Giving thanks for a beautifull year and my love ones❤️❤️❤️❤️!! Happy thanksgiving!!!!!" <br> Photo: Instagram.com/sofiavergara
Con su amor! The lovebirds flew south of the border to Mexico for a relaxing holiday back in fall 2014. <br> Photo: Instagram/sofiavergara
Family first. The couple celebrate Christmas with a tropical getaway to Hawaii along with Sofia's son Manolo and family. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/sofiavergara
The couple celebrated their engagement months after the proposal with a party in May 2015! <br> Photo: Instagram.com/sofiavergara
A kiss for the birthday girl. Sofia celebrated her special day in July with a family dinner and lots of cakes! <br> Photo: Instagram.com/sofiavergara
Joe wears that baby well! Sofia and her fiancé meet her nephew Rafa. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/sofiavergara
Joe and Sofia celebrated one year together in June. The 'Modern Family' star captioned the photo, "Happy 1st Anniversary love of my life!!!  Never been so happy!!#lucky❤️❤️❤️❤️@joemanganiello." <br> Photo: Instagram.com/sofiavergara
Love in the workplace. Sofia got a surprise visit from the 'Magic Mike' star while on set! <br> Photo: Instagram.com/sofiavergara
These two aren't shy when it comes to PDA. Joe and Sofia stole a kiss at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards back in January 2015. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
They say three's a crowd, but not when it comes to Sofia and her guys. The 'Modern Family' actress snuggled up to her fiancé Joe and TV husband Ed O'Neill at the 2015 SAG Awards. <br> Photo: Instagram/sofiavergara
Sofia cozies up close to her man as they make their way to the 2015 MTV Movie Awards. <br> Photo: Instagram/sofiavergara
The couple couldn't keep their hands off of each other at the Los Angeles premiere of Sofia's film 'Hot Pursuit' (April 2015). <br> Photo: WireImage
Sofia celebrates her first Easter with her love in 2015. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/sofiavergara
Sofia gave her man a big kiss at the Film Independent at LACMA Live Read of 'Major League.' <br> Photo: WireImage
Extra large kisses at the Los Angeles world premiere of 'Magic Mike XXL.' <br> Photo: WireImage
Life is sweeter with Joe by her side! The two couldn't resist a treat while out in the Big Apple. <br> Photo: Instagram/sofiavergara
They only had eyes for each other at the Met Gala back in May 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Variety
Back off ladies, he's taken! Sofia flashes her engagement ring at the 2015 Met Gala in New York City. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
The 'Magic Mike' star plants a smooch on his fiancée's forehead after she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (though something tells us these two already had stars in their eyes long before). <br> Photo: WireImage
The couple stayed close as they attended the Universal Pictures world premiere of 'Jurassic World' at the Dolby Theatre in June 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Joe held on tight to his golden girl at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards back in September 2015. <br> Photo: WireImage
Congratulations to the happy couple! <br> Photo: WireImage
