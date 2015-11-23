AMAs 2015: All the photo highlights from the star-studded show

It was a night of hot performances, heartfelt tributes and mind-blowing surprises. Here are the highlights from the 2015 American Music Awards hosted by Jennifer Lopez. <br> Photos: FilmMagic/Getty Images for dcp/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez kicked off the show performing a slow rendition of her dance classic "Waiting for Tonight" followed by an epic mashup performance of some of the year's hottest hits including, "Uptown Funk," "I Can't Feel My Face," "Anaconda," "Bad Blood," "Hotline Bling," and "Where Are U Now." <br> Photo: FilmMagic
Ariana Grande had a hot date Sunday night — her grandmother, also known as Nonna Grande. The singer's brother, Frankie Grande, was also in attendance. <br> Photo: Getty Images for dcp
Pretty in pink! The night's host J.Lo donned 10 different outfits during the show. The singer told viewers, "My dream has come true." <br> Photo: FilmMagic
The kiss seen around the world (and Internet). After performing their singles, “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” and “Marvin Gaye,” Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth took a cue from the Marvin Gaye lyrics and took a moment to "get it on" on stage! <br> Photo: Getty Images for dcp
This year's Favorite Male Country Artist, Luke Bryan, and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild teamed up to perform "Home Alone Tonight". <br> Photo: FilmMagic
Talk about fierce! Selena Gomez delivered a sultry performance of her hit song, "Same Old Love." <br> Photo: Getty Images
'Star Wars' actor Harrison Ford made a surprise appearance to introduce a cappella group Pentatonix, who were performing a tribute to the sci-fi franchise. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
The Weeknd gave a fiery performance of "The Hills." <br> Photo: Getty Images
The force was strong with Pentatonix, who performed a tribute to 'Star Wars' by singing the legendary musical score accompanied by a full orchestra. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
Nothing wrong with being confident! A retro-styled Demi Lovato exuded it on stage as she performed her hit song by the same name. <br> Photo: WireImage
Jared Leto paid a moving tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, before introducing Celine Dion. The Oscar winning actor told audience members, "The entire world matters and peace is possible." <br> Photo: FilmMagic
Celine Dion delivered a tear-evoking performance of Edith Piaf's "Hymne à l'Amour" in tribute to the victims of the Paris terrorist attacks. <br> Photo: Getty Images for dcp
Ariana Grande let her hair down (literally) for a risqué performance of her song 'Focus.' <br> Photo: FilmMagic
The only way is up for One Direction, who took home the award for Artist of the Year. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
There was some monkey business on stage as Coldplay performed their new single, “Adventure of a Lifetime." <br> Photo: Getty Images for dcp
There were many levels to this performance! Nick Jonas proved that he is a man of many talents by singing, dancing and playing the drums. He performed a medley of three of his biggest hits: "Chains," "Jealous" and "Levels." <br> Photo: FilmMagic
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Alanis Morissette's album 'Jagged Little Pill,' Demi Lovato joined the singer on stage to perform her iconic hit, "You Oughta Know." <br> Photo: FilmMagic
"Totally buggin" over Elton and Cher! "Clueless" stars Jeremy Sisto and Alicia Silverstone reunited to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin Bieber made it rain at the AMAs! The Canadian singer closed out the show performing three of his big hits: "What Do You Mean?," "Where Are Ü Now," and "Sorry." <br> Photo: WireImage
