Nicole Kidman wishes she had met Keith Urban sooner

After nine years of wedded bliss, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage seems to be stronger than ever. In a new interview with the Evening Standard,The Secret in Their Eyes actress opened up about her husband's constant support and how she wishes they had met sooner.

"I would have liked to have been able to have more children with him," the 48-year-old explained. "Also, I love him. I'd love to have more years, why not? But at the same time I am grateful I even met him. It's a big world."





Nicole Kidman said she wishes she had met Keith Urban earlier Photo: Getty Images

The couple met in 2005 and married the following year. Since tying the knot, they have welcomed two daughters together – Sunday, 7, and Faith, 5. Nicole and Keith recently uprooted their family and moved to London so that the actress could star in the West End play Photograph 51.

"From my daughters it was like, 'Yay, London, Winter Wonderland!,' although there was also discussion of bringing our two cats over, which didn't eventually happen," Nicole said of the decision to move. "My husband, I think, has made 15 trips over four months. That's commitment. I owe him a big thank you. He said, 'Go!', and it was so beautiful, because we really don't get that involved in each other's work."

She continued: "He didn't read the play and had a very lightweight understanding of what it was. He then came and saw it in a preview and he came back afterwards and he was crying and he said, 'Now I know why we're here'. To be validated like that by your partner was wonderful, because this was a big ask."

Nicole said her role in Photograph 51 helped her to feel closer to her late father Photo: WireImage

Nicole's decision to join the play as Rosalind Franklin, a biochemist who helps discover DNA, was partly inspired by her late father Dr. Antony Kidman — a biochemist himself. Antony died suddenly after a heart attack in September 2014. Nicole has donated part of her earnings from the play to King's College in her father's name, in honor of him and Rosalind.

Playing the role on the West End made her feel closer to her late father. She shared: "I feel I have celebrated his life and his purpose of life, and also felt close to him in a strange way, standing up on that stage."