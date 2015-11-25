Adele sings "Hello" with classroom instruments and talks nerves

It’s official, Adele sounds amazing in any setting. The 10-time Grammy winner stopped by the Tonight Show on Tuesday to sing her record-breaking song “Hello” accompanied by Jimmy Fallon and the Roots playing classroom instruments.

The 27-year-old belted out her hit effortlessly to the sounds of a kazoo, xylophone, tambourine, and banana-shaped maraca. But perhaps the biggest highlight of the performance was Adele picking up a toy flip-phone at the end and answering – what else? – “Hello.”

Adele broke out a toy flip phone for her fun performance with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots Photo: Heidi Gutman/NBC

The songstress has been on a hot streak since debuting her new album, 25 – she even broke *NSYNC's single-week U.S. album sales record with her new record. Billboard reported that her new album sold 2.433 million copies within the first four days of its release, topping previous record holders *NSYNC, who had sold 2.416 million copies of their album No Strings Attached back in 2000.

And while *NSYNC relinquished their title this week, it appears there are no hard feelings from the boy band. The group’s official Twitter handle, along with former members Lance Bass and JC Chasez tweeted out their reaction to the news.

Well done Adele — JC Chasez (@JCChasez) November 24, 2015

We officially say Bye Bye Bye as @Adele says Hello to the World Record of Most Albums Sold In a Single Week. Congra… https://t.co/lexT5GPs7C — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) November 24, 2015

We officially say Bye Bye Bye as @Adele says Hello to the Record: Most Albums Sold In a Single Week Congrats! #NSYNCpic.twitter.com/rRBXXBDTR4 — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) November 25, 2015

Continuing her victory lap, the British singer stopped by the TODAY Show on Wednesday to perform “Million Years Ago” off her new album. Prior to taking the stage, she told Matt Lauer that her hiatus from music was because of her 3-year-old son Angelo. She said, “My kid comes first and my music comes second.”

Now that she is back in the game, the songbird revealed that the response to her new release is “Pretty overwhelming, but it's incredible.” But probably the most shocking revelation of them all, was that the Grammy winner actually gets some stage fright! Performing at Radio City Music Hall last week, for her first concert in years, the down-to-earth chanteuse admitted, “I was very, very nervous.” So what exactly does a nervous Adele look like? She said, “[I get] fidgety, I moan, I complain, I try and escape, I try and get out. Like belch.”

WATCH ADELE SING "HELLO" WITH CLASSROOM INSTRUMENTS