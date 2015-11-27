Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson helps save abandonded puppy with his name

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson might look like a tough guy but the former wrestler is a complete softie when it comes to animals. The actor contributed in a big way to help save an abandoned dog with his namesake.

After seeing tweets from actress Michelle Trachtenberg about the 4-month-old pup, who was found with his mouth wrapped shut with heavy wire, the San Andreas star knew he needed to pitch in and donated $1,500 to the GoFundMe account. He also took to Twitter himself and wrote, "This is rough to read about. Poor lil' pup abandoned w/ a wire wrapped around his mouth. I'll help. Stay strong pup."

Although the shelter where little The Rock was brought was able to unravel the wire and give the little dog stitches, they also discovered that he had a heart murmur which needed immediate attention. The Fast and The Furious actor was among several celebrities that contributed toward the pup’s heart operation, that will cost $5,000.

Very grateful for the actor’s donation, the shelter wrote: “Knowing that ‘The Rock’ has got Dwayne the puppy’s back, we are confident he will be a fighter and make it through this.” A few days later, they added, “Thank you all for your generous donations – thanks to you we have met our goal.”

The welfare of dogs is something very close to the 43-year-old’s heart as he lost his own French bulldog in September. Only a few months after the 6 foot 4 inches star adopted two French bulldog puppies, named Hobbs and Brutus, one of them fell ill after eating a poisonous mushroom.

Taking to his social media pages, ‘The Rock’ revealed that he had to make the tough decision of putting the dog down to relieve him from anymore suffering.

In his post the animal lover warned other owners to be wary of the vegetation that can be lethal for dogs. “I encourage all of you out there to be mindful of mushrooms in your yards, parks or anywhere outside your dogs play. What looks innocent, can be deadly to your lil' family members," he wrote.

We're glad to hear that Dwayne the pup is getting the help he needs, and we hope he makes a full recovery.